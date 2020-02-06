Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Mercanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Mercanti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Mercanti In Memoriam
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" To our treasured Moe aka the Edge, who we think of every day. We will never forget his zest and love for life even though he faced numerous health battles. He smiled despite it all and had the mentality to seize the moments and enjoy each day. He truly made us realize that life is precious. It has been six years ago today and a day does not go by where he is not present in our thought. He was a wonderful soulmate, father and friend. He always took time for everyone, was a great listener and problem solver. Forever in our hearts, Lynn, Marisa, Aaron, Chloé, Michael, Paloma, March and Julia. 1952 - 2014
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -