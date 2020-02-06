|
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" To our treasured Moe aka the Edge, who we think of every day. We will never forget his zest and love for life even though he faced numerous health battles. He smiled despite it all and had the mentality to seize the moments and enjoy each day. He truly made us realize that life is precious. It has been six years ago today and a day does not go by where he is not present in our thought. He was a wonderful soulmate, father and friend. He always took time for everyone, was a great listener and problem solver. Forever in our hearts, Lynn, Marisa, Aaron, Chloé, Michael, Paloma, March and Julia. 1952 - 2014
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020