|
|
Six years! Life will never be the same for your loving wife Lynn, your children, your family, your friends and your best friend, but your spirit helps us carry on and live our lives to the fullest ... that's what you would want! Our laughs... limitless ....our memories...countless. We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun . In the end, all you really have are treasured memories. Morris, when you walked into a room you brought energy and life to everyone there. You were a force to be reckoned with. Strong, passionate , generous and loving. I miss you my "brother" and your competitive spirit...always with the utmost respect for each other. Life was good. Gone too soon! "Hey Mo... miss you buddy ! " Forever Lovingly remembered , Sam and Rosemary Monte, Paula, Mike, Sammy Morris, Luka, and Evdoxia Miskas
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020