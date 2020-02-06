Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Mercanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Mercanti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Mercanti In Memoriam
Six years! Life will never be the same for your loving wife Lynn, your children, your family, your friends and your best friend, but your spirit helps us carry on and live our lives to the fullest ... that's what you would want! Our laughs... limitless ....our memories...countless. We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun . In the end, all you really have are treasured memories. Morris, when you walked into a room you brought energy and life to everyone there. You were a force to be reckoned with. Strong, passionate , generous and loving. I miss you my "brother" and your competitive spirit...always with the utmost respect for each other. Life was good. Gone too soon! "Hey Mo... miss you buddy ! " Forever Lovingly remembered , Sam and Rosemary Monte, Paula, Mike, Sammy Morris, Luka, and Evdoxia Miskas
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -