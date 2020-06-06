Peacefully at The Meadowlands Retirement Residence on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her 105th year. Predeceased by her husband Arthur. Loving mother of Lynne Crumb (the late Robert) and Glenn (Chieko). Dear grandmother of Nadine. Predeceased by six brothers and sisters. Fondly remembered by many extended family and friends. Special thanks to all the nurses and staff with LHIN and The Meadowlands Retirement Residence, for their genuine and loving care of Muriel over the last 10 years. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Muriel's Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, in Muriel's name would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.