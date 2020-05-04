Muriel Jean Asma (nee Orme) February 20, 1928 - April 30, 2020 Born in Blackburn, Lancashire, England, Jean's early memories were of being displaced and uprooted, by war and a mother with a restless streak. She moved around the country and across the Atlantic more times than she cared to remember. After marrying her lifelong partner Jack at 21, she finally found stability in Aldershot, where she raised their family, ran a small furniture business (Chateau Reproductions), and immersed herself in community life. She was blessed with the hands-on, self-reliant skills that were a must in the post-war years: knitting, sewing everything from fashions to draperies, decorating, refinishing and reupholstering furniture, baking, cooking and entertaining with flair. Always striving for self-improvement, she taught herself to swim and earned her high school diploma mid-life. She kept her body fit with daily exercise, and her spirit strong with her faith community at East Plains United Church. Predeceased by her husband Jack (John) and daughter Kim, she will be sadly missed by her sons Terry (Katrina Simmons) and Rea (Ron) (Jane Zambon), two grandsons Alex and Ryan, and son-in-law Jeff Walker. Special thanks to Park Avenue Manor for their loving care. The family will honour Jean's life in a small private gathering when she has been cremated.



