Muriel (Osborne) MELANSON

Peacefully at Idlewyld Manor on January 8, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Al, her daughter Jacqueline and her son John. Loving mother of Jim, Al (Diane), George (Mariette) and Richard (Kim). Dear grandmother of Ryan (Kirsten) and Rick (Charlene) and great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Idlewyld Manor for their excellent care. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Sunday, January 12th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Monday, January 13th at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020
