On Monday, April 13, 2020 Muriel (Mo) Ottenthaler passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital at the age of 79. Beloved wife of John Ottenthaler. Mother of Linda Campagnolo (Chris) and grandmother of Megan and Lee (Bobby). Mo will be dearly missed by all who knew her for her quick wit, zest for life and love for animals. Private arrangements have been made with the family. Cremation has taken place. If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020
