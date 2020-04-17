Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Ottenthaler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Ottenthaler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Ottenthaler Obituary
On Monday, April 13, 2020 Muriel (Mo) Ottenthaler passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital at the age of 79. Beloved wife of John Ottenthaler. Mother of Linda Campagnolo (Chris) and grandmother of Megan and Lee (Bobby). Mo will be dearly missed by all who knew her for her quick wit, zest for life and love for animals. Private arrangements have been made with the family. Cremation has taken place. If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -