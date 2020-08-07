1/
Muriel (Calver) WESTLEY
August 11, 1920 - August 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 in her 100th year. Muriel was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Joseph (2000), her brother Ernest Calver (2007) and sister Dorothy Crabb (2004). She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Donna Davies and granddaughters Jenna and Caroline Davies. Muriel enjoyed many years of good health and lived independently in her home until the age of 95. In 2016, she moved to Chartwell Oak Park and since 2019 has been a resident of the Village of Erin Meadows, Assisted Living. A heartfelt thank you to the dedicated and compassionate staff on Egerton at Erin Meadows, the Mississauga/Halton LHIN Palliative Care Team, Personal Support Workers and Nurses from CarePartners and Calacare Home Health Care Services who supported her in daily living and provided comfort in the final three weeks of life. A private family graveside service to be held at Woodland Cemetery in Burlington. Donations in Muriel's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
