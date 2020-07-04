1/
Murray Albert HOOD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Murray on June 26, He joins his beloved wife Joan of 69 years. He will be dearly missed by his sister Marina Nova, his children Patti (John), Judi (Shawn), Cindy (Brian), and Perri (Linda), grand-children Sherry (Kevin), Luke (Jaclyn), Emma (Nathan), James, Jillian, and Zachary, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by daughter Cathie (Dave), and grandchildren Adam, and Michael. Murray is pre-deceased by his two sons, Ted and Robin, grandchild Curtis, Brother Bruce and his Parents Melvin and Hazel. Murray was a hard-working and prominent businessman. He worked as an award winning real estate agent with Re/Max Realty for 15 years and many will fondly remember Murray Hood's Drive-In in Milton which he owned and operated for 20 years. An honored and well respected member of his community, Murray served as President of the Milton Lions Club and President of the Milton Chamber of Commerce. He was named Citizen of the Year in Milton and donated to many charities he held dear to his heart. Murray loved sports and was an avid Hamilton Tiger Cats fan. He enjoyed coaching and watching hockey and baseball. Private Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St. Milton (905-878-2669). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Arthritis Society or the Covenant House would be appreciated. Please sign the Online Book of Condolences at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved