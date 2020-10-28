Peacefully at the Oshawa General Hospital on October 21, 2020, in his 97th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Eleanor (2015), his parents, John Hamilton and Clarissa Jane (nee McIntyre), his brothers, John and Robert and his sisters Isobel, Helen and Ruth. Proud father of Ian (Hilary) and the late Dana (Lucy). Grandfather of Eric, Jason, Anders (Robin) and John (Kiki) and 4 great-grandchildren. Veteran of WWII (RCAF) Graduate (1950) Queen's University. Retired from Westinghouse Canada in 1983. At Murray's request, interment has already taken place.