At the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Hamilton, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in his 69th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Lou. Loved father of Shannon MacKinnon (Gary), Murray Zimba (Wendy) and Jonathan (Cheryl). Cherished grandfather of Megan, Maxwell, Regan, Eli, Mclean and Miller. Murray will also be missed by his sisters Cathy Pergentile (Dan) and Joanne Zimba as well as brothers and sisters in law and their families. Murray was retired from Dofasco after 35 years in the coil yard. He was an avid sports fan with a great love of Golf and Hockey. The family would like to send special thanks to Elizabeth at the VON and the staff at Dr Bob Kemp Hospice for their amazing compassion and tenderness in their care of Murray. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy, may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.