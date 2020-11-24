It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Murray in his 78th year with his loved ones by his side on November 20, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia, his father John, his mother Lulu and nephew Taylor David. Devoted father to his sons Jason (Kelley), Trevor (Stacee) and proud Grampy to his grandchildren Hilary, Gavin, Declan and Paige. Fondly remembered by brothers-in-law Frank (Ruby), David, and nephews Neal and Steven (Lynsey). Murray will also be greatly missed by many relatives and life-long friends. Murray was humble and quit-witted man who's smile could light up a room. He always made time for family and friends. Murray had a strong presence in the Stoney Creek community, well known for operating his second-generation butchery from his family farm, "Black's Butcher". He celebrated and enjoyed life working through his retirement on many do-it-yourself projects, and one of a kind Mur creations which were always greatly appreciated. Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the outstanding and compassionate staff at the Hamilton General Hospital who provided exceptional care during his final days. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in accordance with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario facial mask/coverings are required. Please visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for services due to limited space availability. Visitors will only be accepted by scheduled appointment and will be asked to wait in their vehicle until their allotted time. Congregating on premises is prohibited. Friends will be received at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Ave Dr. Stoney Creek, (905-662-2948) on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. A private family service will take place on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., for those that wish to participate a livestream of the service will be viewable on the Donald V. Brown Facebook page. Please note registration for the visitation will stop one hour prior to visitation starting. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Notes of sympathy and condolences may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca