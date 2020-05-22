It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Murray Baker on May 19, 2020 in his 81st year. Murray left behind his loving family, wife Evelyn of over 50 years, daughter Ev and son Eric, grandson Billy. Predeceased by grandson Josh. He also left his great-granddaughter Lexi, his dear sisters Dot (Art), Marilyn (Tim), brothers Donnie (Bev) and Lloyd. Sisters Gail, Linda and brother Ken predeceased Murray. He left many beloved nieces and nephews, dear Kim, Jenny and Richie, his great-nephew Brody and many more loved ones. Murray loved his family dearly and as per his wishes cremation has taken place. His ashes will go at a later date to East Lawn to be buried close to his grandson Josh. Celebration of Life will also be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Make A Wish Foundation, would be appreciated. We will miss you always Murray.



