Murray J. Lake
1935-07-10 - 2020-06-19
Lake, Murray James- Passed away peacefully on June 19th, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital at age 84. Loved and missed by his longtime partner JoAnn.  Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann (Biggley). Loved with special memories by his children Wendy (Roger), Shelley (Craig) and Greg (Hetty). Proud and loving grandpa to Bob, Sean, Brad, Ben and Cam, and five great grandchildren.  Predeceased by his sisters Marg and Donna, survived and loved by brothers  Ken and Butch(Albert). Fondly remembered by JoAnn's Daughters, and family. Murray was a Dofasco retiree who enjoyed  meeting up with his many friends for his morning coffee, golf and  baseball games and Legion visits. There was not a dog who didn't love Dad, and his treats. Private family interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Memorial Donation to support Hamilton SPCA would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.
