|
|
Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 84th year. Loving husband of Kathleen "Kay" (nee Arklie). Loving father of Natalie (Brian) and Glenn (Elizabeth). Loving grandfather of Colleen (Mike), Laura (Ryan), Alex (Lindsey), Emily, Darren and Kyra. Loving great-grand-father of Avery and Jacob. Survived by his siblings, Ronald (Arlene), Diane (the late Kerry), Beverly (the late Robert), Wayne and Linda. Predeceased by his parents, Delmar and Mildred and brother Robert (Violet). Passionate Member of the Carluke Trail Twisters Snowmobile Club. Following Murray's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers and those who wish, memorial donations made to the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health at St. Joseph's Healthcare would be appreciated.Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020