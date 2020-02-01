|
|
Passed away at Juravinski Hospital, with his family by his side, at the age of 81. Much loved and devoted husband of Marilyn. Dearly loved father of Mary-Lynn. Special thank you to the wonderful staff at Bayshore and Juravinski Hospital for all of your wonderful care. At Murray's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Private family interment will be held in Clavering at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020