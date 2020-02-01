Home

Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Murray McILVEEN


1938 - 12
Murray McILVEEN Obituary
Passed away at Juravinski Hospital, with his family by his side, at the age of 81. Much loved and devoted husband of Marilyn. Dearly loved father of Mary-Lynn. Special thank you to the wonderful staff at Bayshore and Juravinski Hospital for all of your wonderful care. At Murray's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Private family interment will be held in Clavering at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
