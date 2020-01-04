|
|
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Murray on December 2, 2019, in Niagara Falls, New York. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, June 23, 1938, in his early years he moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and resided there for 60 year, moving to Niagara Falls to be closer to family a few years ago. Murray is predeceased by his parents Ila and Jack Robertson. Survived by brothers Don (Michelle), Brian (Brenda), nieces Maryann Melochie, Christine Robertson and Lisa Robertson, nephew Jeff Robertson, and great-nieces and great-nephews and many Dufour cousins and friends in both countries. A celebration of life will be held at St. Elizabeth Mills Eidelwise Building (Rymal and Upper Garth), on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 pm, enter off of Upper Garth entrance and follow directions.