Suddenly at home with his loving wife by his side, Murven Smith passed away at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Dora (nee Burke) for 60 years. Loving father of Garry and Sunita Smith and Tammy and Glenn Thompson. Cherished grandfather of Jarad, Jessica, Lucas and Katie. Predeceased by his brother Glen. Murven will be missed by his extended family, friends and community at the Antrim Glen. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations made to Down Syndrome Association National Capital Region in memory of Murven would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
