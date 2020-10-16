With his daughter by his side, Mike quietly passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Sofia for 69 years. Devoted and caring father of Hanya (Anna). Cherished uncle of Nadya, Petro, Marichka and Taras and their families. Mike was blessed to have many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews in the United States and in Ukraine. Many thanks to Mike's chosen family in Canada, the Hrycak Family and the Mroczkowski/Kennedy family. Special thanks to Dr. A.A. Hornich for the many years of care and Dr. Phan for his compassion. Special thanks to Hayla Danko. She cared for Mike as she would her own father. Grazie mille to Luciano, Mike's outstanding PSW Worker, who went out of his way to make his last months comfortable. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Church, 15 St. Olga Street, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to UYA Camp Veselka for the renovation of the camp. Please send donations to, "UYA Charitable Trust" 9 Plastics Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 4B6 or online to www.cym.org/ca
. Vichnaya Pamyat'