1/1
Mychailo (Mike) OSTAPIUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mychailo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With his daughter by his side, Mike quietly passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Sofia for 69 years. Devoted and caring father of Hanya (Anna). Cherished uncle of Nadya, Petro, Marichka and Taras and their families. Mike was blessed to have many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews in the United States and in Ukraine. Many thanks to Mike's chosen family in Canada, the Hrycak Family and the Mroczkowski/Kennedy family. Special thanks to Dr. A.A. Hornich for the many years of care and Dr. Phan for his compassion. Special thanks to Hayla Danko. She cared for Mike as she would her own father. Grazie mille to Luciano, Mike's outstanding PSW Worker, who went out of his way to make his last months comfortable. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Church, 15 St. Olga Street, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to UYA Camp Veselka for the renovation of the camp. Please send donations to, "UYA Charitable Trust" 9 Plastics Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 4B6 or online to www.cym.org/ca. Vichnaya Pamyat'


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markey-Dermody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved