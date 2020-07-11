Suddenly on July 9th, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Olga for 62 years. Beloved father of Bob Kinal and Luba Yewman (Tom) and adored grandfather of Brooke, Nikki, and Matthew. Son of the late Hilary and Maria Kinal. He is also survived by his sisters- and brothers-in-law Helen Broderick, Rose Plekan, Mary (Roy) McLean, the late Mike Plekan and Katie Plekan. Will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, and his cousin Donna Vasik (Tom) of Hamilton. Will also be remembered by many family and friends in Canada, USA and the Ukraine. Mychajlo was born in Soloda Sloboda, Ukraine and came to Canada where he made his home. He was a devoted Stelco employee for 36 years, and was also an active member of the Holy Spirit Church where he sang in the choir. Mychajlo served as the vice president of the Bingo club at the church, and he also arranged bus service for students at Holy Spirit School. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E on Sunday July 12th from 2-4p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 4p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask or a face covering. The funeral home has a capacity restriction of 25 people at any given time. As per Mychajlo's wishes, cremation will be taking place. In lieu of flowers please consider the Holy Spirit Church fund or donate online using the Go Fund Me account for "Mr. Carters new wheels" at: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/mr-carters-new-wheels/donate