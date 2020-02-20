|
98, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. Mykola is predeceased by his loving wife Tamara, married for 68 years and is survived by his children Anna (Gene) and Stan (Anke) of Toronto; Diane (Randy) of Saint John; his grandchildren Graeme, Karin, Corrine, Brittany, Caitlyn and Sasha and his great-grandchildren Charlotte, Hudson, Athea and Elysia. Mykola was born on January 1, 1922 in Stare, Ukraine to Fedor Buhay and Anna (nee Yaroshenko) and immigrated to Canada in 1948. Mykola lived most of his life in Sault Ste. Marie where he worked at Algoma Steel. He was an active member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Mary the Protectress in Sault Ste. Marie and more recently of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Hamilton. Visitation will be held at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) 905-547-1121 on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Panachyda at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 855 Barton Street East, Hamilton on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. A special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital for their loving care.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020