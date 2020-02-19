|
|
Peacefully passed at the Dr Bob Kemp Hospice on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Larry Norris of 58 years. Loving mother of Randy Norris (Stacy) and, reunited with son Denny Norris, and daughter Ronda Norris. Proud Gramma to Shannon Norris (Grant), Taylor Norris, Brielyne Norris (Mathew). Great Gramma to Shayna, Colten, Paisley, and Danni-Lynn. Dear sister to Basil (Evelyne), Michael, Velma (Angelo), Dolla (Paul), and the late John (Denise), Raymond (Almina), Victoria (Ron). Myrna is survived by many nieces and nephews. Myrna Enjoyed trips to Cape Breton, Florida, and watching the sunsets in Madeira Beach. She also enjoyed time at the trailer with close friends. She loved time with the grand kids and great grand kids. Special thanks to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice and Dr. Sharon Russell for all their care and compassion. Special mention to Patty Fraser for her devotion and support. Thank you all family members. Thank you to the Jurvinski Cancer Center you were all amazing. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, February 20 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Memorial Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Friday 21, 11:00 am. Cremation at , . For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020