Myrtle Annie DICK
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Myrtle with family by her side, at Arbour Creek on September 7, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Loving mother of Susan (Ron) Leishman. Cherished grandma of Matthew and Breanne. Survived by her sisters Clara Mae McFarlane and Grace Kneisel. She will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thank you to Arbour Creek for their excellent care over the years. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 12th at 1 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1895 Main Street West. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
