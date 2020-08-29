Nada JOVIC

After a valiant battle with cancer, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Nada passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. She is blessed to have been surrounded by loving family, friends, neighbours. Every small gesture or meal was never taken for granted. Though time was cut short, Nada was able to spend everyday of those years with her soulmate and love of her life, David (McConnell), whom she has shared many adventures with, particularly in their favourite country South Africa. Nada will be deeply missed by her big brother Petar Jovic, sister-in-law, Diane, niece and nephew, Lily and Levi. Nada is survived by her father Radovan Jovic and his partner Fatima Pajazetovic. She also leaves behind her blended family, particularly her "step-kids" Brianne (Ryan) and Cody (Sydney). Nada will now be joining her beloved mother, Bozica Jovic. Nada served the Halton Regional Police Service since 2006 and was able to fulfil many exciting roles a young naive kid thinks of when chasing a dream in policing. In the end, it was about the small things that were done for the people who were most forgotten that made her really love her job. After four years of cancer, I have encountered my share of compassionate professionals and some who could learn a few lessons. Should you ever find yourself (heaven forbid) on the side of being a patient, do not be afraid to question even the most skilled and reputable doctors out there. Fight for your future, fight for your family. Don't let them push your concerns aside because of their fragile ego's. Many thanks to the army of doctors over the years, particularly Dr. Hotte, Dr. Luthra and Dr. Weatherdon, and their wonderful staff. The care, professionalism and patience of Dr. Marshall, the palliative team and PSW's was astounding. If it isn't clear already, Nada did write the majority of her obituary. And she is fully aware of some of the eye rolling that will or has already taken place. She is also aware that she is not a saint, Things have been said and done, and hurt people on some level and for that I truly do apologize. That being said, I have also been hurt by people. All I ask of you is that you forgive me for my mistakes and I in turn forgive you for hurting me. If there is one request to be made, please save your money on expensive flowers that will just end up in the bin. The Lincoln County Humane society is always in need of any small donation. A few dollars or even boxes of kitty litter. Nada has chosen to be cremated. Family will receive friends at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek, on Monday, August 31 from 5-9 p.m. A private / invite only service to be held the following day. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings are required, and we ask that you visit www.donaldvbrown.ca
to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca