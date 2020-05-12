Nadia Esther Mastrantoni
1936 - 2020
“The Fruit of the Spirit is Joy” Galatians 5:22-23 It is with great sadness that we announce the beautiful light of our family, Nadia Mastrantoni (Vacca nee. Marra) passed unexpectedly and was called home by God on May 7th, 2020. Nadia immigrated from Rome, Italy in 1956 where she joined her husband Pasqualino Vacca in Hamilton, Ontario. It was there that she raised Armando, Patty and Paul and became a long-term employee of St. Joseph’s Hospital. After the sad loss of Pasqualino, she began a new chapter in Lake George, New York, with her beloved husband Angelo Mastrantoni. Together, they experienced the joy of multiple business ventures, including their proud ownership of Lake Motel. Many knew Nadia for her effervescent personality, positive attitude and zest for life. Her radiant smile could light up a room and fill it with energy like no other. Her spark was electric and you were immediately drawn into her world of laughter, joy and all things beautiful. These were some of the many reasons people adored her. Nadia was predeceased by her mother; Anna Marra, Pasqualino Vacca, son; Armando Vacca, grandsons; Joseph Mastrantoni and Rocco Mastrantoni IV. and cousin Celeste Marra. She leaves behind her beloved Husband Arcangelo Mastrantoni, Daughter Patrizia Fticar (Steve), Son Paolo Vacca (Connie), Daughter-in-law Lori Vacca. Robert Mastrantoni (Carmela), Rocco Mastrantoni (Mary Jo). Grandchildren, Jeremy Fticar (Courtney), Alexandra Alvernia (Joshua), Kara Fticar, Addison Vacca, Michael Mastrantoni (Maria), Letizia Mastrantoni, Robert Mastrantoni Jr. (Alina). She also leaves behind her sister Lita Palmieri (Giuliano) and cousin Franco Marra from Rome, Italy, sister-in-law Lucia Vacca, many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada, Italy and the United States. Nadia loved life and everyone in her life! That’s the Nadia we will miss, but will forever hold dear to our hearts. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
(518) 792-2067
