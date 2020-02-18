|
|
1923 - 2020 With sad hearts we say goodbye to our beautiful Nadia who is now reunited with her beloved husband John (2000). Loving mother to Helen and Mary Tomasin (Walt). Precious grandmother "Babusha" to Kristi and Jessica Pimentel (Danny). Great grandmother to Layla, our gift from God. Special thanks to Macassa Lodge for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. As per Nadia's wishes, there will be a private family burial. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020