Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nadia OLIJNYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadia OLIJNYK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadia OLIJNYK Obituary
1923 - 2020 With sad hearts we say goodbye to our beautiful Nadia who is now reunited with her beloved husband John (2000). Loving mother to Helen and Mary Tomasin (Walt). Precious grandmother "Babusha" to Kristi and Jessica Pimentel (Danny). Great grandmother to Layla, our gift from God. Special thanks to Macassa Lodge for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. As per Nadia's wishes, there will be a private family burial. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -