Nan (Annie Murray) BEAMSLEY


1926 - 01
Nan (Annie Murray) BEAMSLEY Obituary
On Easter Sunday, Nan finally got her wish to dance again with her Bud (2005). Loved forever by her daughter Patti. Loved Aunt to Susan Collins, Loren Koval, Suzanne Millar, Alison Milmine. Nan was a quilter, fitness enthusiast and champion knitter. Long time member of St. John's Church, Ancaster. Nan and I are eternally grateful to the staff at Carrington Place for their care and compassion over the past years. In honour of Nan, please do a kindness to others. "Only in the darkness can you see the stars." - M.L.K.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020
