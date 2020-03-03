|
|
At the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in her 76th year, Nance Porte, beloved wife of the late Gerard "Jerry" Porte (1997). Loving mother of Alan, Eric (Josee), Karin, Audra (John). Dear sister of Evert Gritter, Henk Gritter, Jane Van Soelen, Bert Gritter, Diane Dekker, Rhea Jansen, George Gritter, Bertha Lesage, Cope Gritter, Betty Douma and the late Anne Den Hartog and their spouses. Much loved oma of Kirsten and Devyn. Will be remembered by her extended family. Family and friends may pay their respects at the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road North, Brantford on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral service in the Chapel on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. George Cemetery, St. George, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the gratefully appreciated. Memories or condolences may be received by the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca or by calling McCleister (519) 758-1553
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020