It is with great sorrow that we announce Nancy's passing from ovarian cancer. She was the beloved wife of Grant Linney, the daughter of Anne and Don Pollock and the sister of Bruce (Dolly). During high school, Nancy was a summer counsellor at Camp Merrywood. This introduced her to children with disabilities, soon to become her love and focus in a fulfilling and remarkable career as an occupational therapist, researcher, and university professor. She graduated from Queens with a BSc OT in 1978. She subsequently earned a MSc in Rehabilitation Science from McGill University (1988). She worked at the Alberta Children's Hospital (1978-86), followed by the Children's Hospital in Hamilton and the School of Rehabilitation Science at McMaster University before retiring earlier this year. Throughout her academic career, Nancy also maintained an active and respected practice for children with disabilities (REACH Therapy). She was instrumental in her family's co-funding of a Chair in Childhood Disability at McMaster - the first of its kind in Canada. Nancy was a constant source of joy to her family as well as an inspiration to her students and young clients. Her professional dedication was outstanding; she served as a great role model and mentor to many colleagues. She was also remarkable for maintaining an amazing variety of dear friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family is grateful to Dr. Hal Hirte and the staff of the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their dedicated and compassionate care. A private family service will be held this week, followed by a local celebration of life in May (details to follow). In lieu of flowers, donations to Ovarian Cancer Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020