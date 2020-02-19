|
With family by her side at on Saturday, February 15, 2020, Nancy Anne Toman age 66, lost her battle, she fought so hard for so long. Beloved mother of Jason (Karlyn), Caitlin (Jonny) and Brandon (Kelly). Cherished grandmother of Aynsley and Carson. Loving sister of Debbie Bester (Ray) and Kelly Tomlinson and dear aunt of Rachel, Mallory, Christopher and Michael. Visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington), Hamilton on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 12 noon. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020