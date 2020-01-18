Home

Nancy Elizabeth SMITH


1955 - 03
Peacefully at the Meadows Long Term Care, surrounded by her beloved nieces Catherine and Jennifer, Nancy is finally reunited with her family. Predeceased by her loving parents Alexander (1988) and Catherine (1998), by her beloved brother Ken (2018) and dear sister-in-law Rogelia (1997). Will be missed by Catherine and Bob Pocrnic and Jennifer Wilkinson. Much loved great aunt of Robbie, Jenna and Matthew Pocrnic, Victoria, Samantha, Alexander and William Wilkinson. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Many thanks to caregivers and staff at the Meadows in Ancaster for their exceptional care. Memorial donations made to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society or the Meadows Long Term Care would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
