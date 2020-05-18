Nancy Louise WALLWORK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 7, 1957 - May 12, 2020 Nancy believed that hugs were the strongest currency, love made the world go 'round, and nothing beat a perfectly organized dishwasher. Above all, she taught everyone to love in full force without hesitation, accept people for who they are, and to treat yourself to what brings you joy. After a courageous battle with mental illness, Nancy took her life on Tuesday May 12th and is at peace joining loved ones she held near and dear to her heart. Nancy is now with her beloved mother and father, Doreen and Morley McCallum, and companion Chad Cieslik. Most importantly, she has been reunited with her husband and favourite dancing partner, Marty. Her legacy is carried on by her children Carly and Christopher (partner Jade); siblings Linda Graydon (husband Paul) and Ross McCallum (wife Madeline); sister-in-law Susan Wallwork (partner Sol), nieces and nephews Carissa MacKenzie (husband Kevin), Stephen Fleiszer (partner Janette), Anthony McCallum (wife Eva), Angela Hamilton (husband Joel), Oliver McCallum (partner Marissa), and Lillian McCallum; the next generation Adrian and Allison, Aurora and Lincoln, Marley and Mabel, and Odin; and countless friends always considered family. In lieu of flowers, please hug someone you love and make a donation to Coast Mental Health Foundation.https://www.coastmentalhealth.com/get-involved/donation/ Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown (McCallum) July 7, 1957 - May 12, 2020 Nancy believed that hugs were the strongest currency, love made the world go 'round, and nothing beat a perfectly organized dishwasher. Above all, she taught everyone to love in full force without hesitation, accept people for who they are, and to treat yourself to what brings you joy. After a courageous battle with mental illness, Nancy took her life on Tuesday May 12th and is at peace joining loved ones she held near and dear to her heart. Nancy is now with her beloved mother and father, Doreen and Morley McCallum, and companion Chad Cieslik. Most importantly, she has been reunited with her husband and favourite dancing partner, Marty. Her legacy is carried on by her children Carly and Christopher (partner Jade); siblings Linda Graydon (husband Paul) and Ross McCallum (wife Madeline); sister-in-law Susan Wallwork (partner Sol), nieces and nephews Carissa MacKenzie (husband Kevin), Stephen Fleiszer (partner Janette), Anthony McCallum (wife Eva), Angela Hamilton (husband Joel), Oliver McCallum (partner Marissa), and Lillian McCallum; the next generation Adrian and Allison, Aurora and Lincoln, Marley and Mabel, and Odin; and countless friends always considered family. In lieu of flowers, please hug someone you love and make a donation to Coast Mental Health Foundation.https://www.coastmentalhealth.com/get-involved/donation/ Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved