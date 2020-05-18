July 7, 1957 - May 12, 2020 Nancy believed that hugs were the strongest currency, love made the world go 'round, and nothing beat a perfectly organized dishwasher. Above all, she taught everyone to love in full force without hesitation, accept people for who they are, and to treat yourself to what brings you joy. After a courageous battle with mental illness, Nancy took her life on Tuesday May 12th and is at peace joining loved ones she held near and dear to her heart. Nancy is now with her beloved mother and father, Doreen and Morley McCallum, and companion Chad Cieslik. Most importantly, she has been reunited with her husband and favourite dancing partner, Marty. Her legacy is carried on by her children Carly and Christopher (partner Jade); siblings Linda Graydon (husband Paul) and Ross McCallum (wife Madeline); sister-in-law Susan Wallwork (partner Sol), nieces and nephews Carissa MacKenzie (husband Kevin), Stephen Fleiszer (partner Janette), Anthony McCallum (wife Eva), Angela Hamilton (husband Joel), Oliver McCallum (partner Marissa), and Lillian McCallum; the next generation Adrian and Allison, Aurora and Lincoln, Marley and Mabel, and Odin; and countless friends always considered family. In lieu of flowers, please hug someone you love and make a donation to Coast Mental Health Foundation.https://www.coastmentalhealth.com/get-involved/donation/ Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown (McCallum) July 7, 1957 - May 12, 2020 Nancy believed that hugs were the strongest currency, love made the world go 'round, and nothing beat a perfectly organized dishwasher. Above all, she taught everyone to love in full force without hesitation, accept people for who they are, and to treat yourself to what brings you joy. After a courageous battle with mental illness, Nancy took her life on Tuesday May 12th and is at peace joining loved ones she held near and dear to her heart. Nancy is now with her beloved mother and father, Doreen and Morley McCallum, and companion Chad Cieslik. Most importantly, she has been reunited with her husband and favourite dancing partner, Marty. Her legacy is carried on by her children Carly and Christopher (partner Jade); siblings Linda Graydon (husband Paul) and Ross McCallum (wife Madeline); sister-in-law Susan Wallwork (partner Sol), nieces and nephews Carissa MacKenzie (husband Kevin), Stephen Fleiszer (partner Janette), Anthony McCallum (wife Eva), Angela Hamilton (husband Joel), Oliver McCallum (partner Marissa), and Lillian McCallum; the next generation Adrian and Allison, Aurora and Lincoln, Marley and Mabel, and Odin; and countless friends always considered family. In lieu of flowers, please hug someone you love and make a donation to Coast Mental Health Foundation.https://www.coastmentalhealth.com/get-involved/donation/ Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown



