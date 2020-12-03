With saddened and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear Nancy at the age of 62. Although Nancy's battle was eventually lost, her strength and determination inspired many as she courageously fought through both lung cancer and mental health. Nancy is survived by her spouse Jim, son Bill, daughter Emily (Steve), step son Will (Elysia), step daughter Melissa (Randall), her grandchildren Casandra, Alison, Tyler, Payton, Calvin, Shayann, Liam, brother Bob (Simona), sister Carol, her many nieces , nephews and of course her faithful dog Hank. Nancy was formally a welder for National Steel Car. She enjoyed sitting with Jim at their trailer watching "Harry" the heron along the grand river. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and was proud to be the fun, playful Granny. It is an understatement that Nancy will be missed by the many people that have been lucky to know her. Nancy's kind heart, loving attitude, and contagious laugh will never be forgotten.



