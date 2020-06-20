It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy at The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 62. Predeceased by parents Julia and Ralph Lewis. Beloved wife and best friend of Susan Ivanovics for 27 years. Treasured sister of Eileen Renault (Andre), Michael (Ruth McLean), Paul (Pearl) and Larry. Nancy will be fondly remembered by dear friend JoAnn Lewis and many nieces, nephews and extended family. A special thanks to Dr. Oren Levine, for his dedication and support and Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, for their compassionate care. To honour Nancy's wishes, cremation will take place followed by a celebration of life at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.