Nancy MERRIFIELD
MERRIFIELD, Nancy - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of Nancy Josephine Merrifield, of Hamilton, Ontario on Monday July 13th. Surrounded by loved ones she left us peacefully and at ease in her 85th year. She will always be remembered and loved by her daughter Toni (Andrew Mckay) Livingstone, her son Leslie ( Marie) Kowalski and her son in law Rick ( Lucy Shahir) Livingstone. She leaves behind her four grandchildren Katie (Jon) Morrison, Dan (Kim)Livingstone, Kelly Livingstone and Jason (Kaitlin Thomson) Kowalski. She was blessed to have been able to spend 21 fabulous years with her six great grandchildren who loved her in their entirety. She will always be loved and never ever forgotten. We will miss her every day. Go Jays go!!!!


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 17, 2020.
