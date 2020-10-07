1/1
Nancy Nichols
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our aunt Nancy Nichols, born June 21, 1953, and passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1st, 2020. We would like to thank Maple Villa in Burlington for the love and care that Nancy got from them while she was there. We will always have fond memories of our aunt who loved life and always loved watching Smokey and the Bandit never got old to her. Nancy will be missed by her surviving siblings her nieces and nephews. She will now be at peace with her parents and siblings that have passed.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 7, 2020.
