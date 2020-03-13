|
On March 6, after a brief illness, Nancy Novak passed away peacefully in her 90th year, surrounded by family. She is sadly missed by children Brad and Andrea Johnstone, grandchildren Jesse Johnstone and Elicia Vine, step-children Daryl and Lee Novak, and their partners; as well as Johnstone and Vine great and great-great grandchildren and Novak step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Derry Novak, companion "Mac" Macdonald and brother George McKee. Nancy was born in Windsor and moved to Burlington in 1967. There she enrolled in Political Science at McMaster University and graduated summa cum laude. It was at McMaster that she met her second husband, Derry Novak. Nancy combined keen intelligence with a great sense of humour. She was the consummate hostess, who loved cooking and entertaining her many friends from Canada, the US, and Europe, where she had travelled extensively in younger days. She had a flair for colour, loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, attending opera and the symphony and maintained her long association with McMaster University. Her other passion was gardening and she spent many contented hours in her garden planning, planting, tending and enjoying the results. Nancy was caring and thoughtful. Always ready to welcome new friends, she went out of her way to put people quickly at ease and make them feel like family members. She gave generously and expected little for herself. Friends will fondly remember her Christmas cookies and many a child has been delighted with her meticulously-crafted gingerbread houses. She also loved animals and was an easy target when her children showed up with strays looking for a forever home. She enjoyed a full and happy life. As her health failed, she died as she lived, making her own decisions right to the end. A memorial reception will be held on April 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington If you plan to attend, please RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to A Dog's Dream Rescue in Oakville or the Derry Novak Scholarship Prize at McMaster University (www.givetomcmaster.ca)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020