Passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years Jack (October 2019). Loving mother of Dianne (Murray) Spivey and Lori. Cherished grandmother of Craig (Lindsay) Spivey and Andria (Tim) Clayfield. Proud great-grandmother of Illyria, Quorra, Inara, Carter and Blake. Predeceased by brothers John and George and sisters Rose and Mary. Nancy will be fondly remembered for her quick wit and sense of humour. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 12- 1pm, where Funeral Prayers will be held in the Chapel at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the funeral home. If wished, donations in memory of Nancy to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020