Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Laing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy R. Laing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years Jack (October 2019). Loving mother of Dianne (Murray) Spivey and Lori. Cherished grandmother of Craig (Lindsay) Spivey and Andria (Tim) Clayfield. Proud great-grandmother of Illyria, Quorra, Inara, Carter and Blake. Predeceased by brothers John and George and sisters Rose and Mary. Nancy will be fondly remembered for her quick wit and sense of humour. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 12- 1pm, where Funeral Prayers will be held in the Chapel at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the funeral home. If wished, donations in memory of Nancy to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -