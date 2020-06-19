Nancy WEBB
In loving memory of Nancy Ellen Webb (McConnell) on June 16, 2020 in her 90th year. Cherished wife to the late Arthur Allan Webb. Much loved mother to Thomas, Deborah, Gordon, Laura and Valeria. Grandmother to Valerie and Cassandra and great grandmother to Devon. Mother-in-law to Paul and Ron. She is predeceased by her parents James McConnell and Hannah Wood, her siblings Richard, Austin and Alice. Lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law Grace Coomber. The family is grateful to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their care. Due to Covid-19 Heath Regulations, a private family service will take place. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.
