At the Juravinski Hospital in her 74th year, after a short but courageous battle with cancer Dina passed away peacefully with family by her side. Dina will be missed by her loving husband Nigel of 53 years, and her children Leah Ray and Anthony (Christina) Allwood. Grandmother to Jacqueline (Bobby) Casburn, Vicki (Carly) Ferguson, Patrick (Cassie) Ferguson, Jacob and Ethan Allwood. Great Grandmother to Ryder Casburn and Kaliya Ferguson. She is survived by her brother Mario (Edie) Williams and brother in law Mark (Diane) Allwood and family in Canada, England, Italy and US. The Family would like to thank Dr Kouroukis and his team and the staff at Juravinski hospital 4C Hematology unit for there exception care. Cremation has taken place and in accordance with her wishes no service will be held. Donations to the Hamilton Humane Society or Cancer Assistance Program Hamilton (CAP) would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.
