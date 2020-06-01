Natale (Chris) FALBO
Peacefully passed at the Ian Anderson House, Oakville, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in his 94th year to be forever reunited with his wife Florence. He will be dearly missed by his brother Frank (Mary), sister Mary, his sisters-in-law Concetta and Shirley, and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to Team A Medicine at the Hamilton General Hospital and the staff at Ian Anderson House, for their extraordinary compassion and care! He is at peace now and will be resting at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington, Ontario. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family members only. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Ian Anderson House in Oakville, would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.
