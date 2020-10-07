Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital surrounded by her loving family on October 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Loving mother of Alberto, Peter and Catia (Philip Rallo). Cherished Nonna of Mario Rallo. Dear sister of Luca, Silvano (Lena), Gianna (Mimo), Ivana (Eduardo) and sister-in-law of Pippo, Alfredo and Viola. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends in Italy and Canada. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. It is mandatory that all guests wear a face covering and practice physical distancing. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at All Souls Church on Friday, October 9th at 12:00 p.m. The same public health restrictions shall apply at church, in addition to capacity restrictions. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.