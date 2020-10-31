1/1
nee Aikens Anne Wilson JARMAN
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anne on October 24, 2020, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of George for 59 years. Loving mother of Tom (Diane) and Georgia (Jeff). Grandmother of Shawna, Dennis, Doug and Addison. Predeceased by siblings Isabelle, Lenore, Murray and Jake and survived by sister Pat Haslett. Anne was retired from Wentworth County School Board and HWDSB. Past member of Hamilton Theatre Inc., Choral Bells, Harlequin Singers and several church choirs in the Hamilton and Ancaster area. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations in Anne's name can be made to Hamilton Health Sciences.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
