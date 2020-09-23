1/2
nee Albrecht Emmy Ida FIEDLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on September 16th in her 94th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Alois (Lou) in 2017, son Volker (Rolf) in 1964, brothers Ernst (1999) and Alfred. Loving mother to Denise Darragh and proud grandmother of Madison and Mack. Emmy endured great hardship early in life but built a wonderful life in Canada after emigrating from Germany. She created a beautiful and loving home. Emmy was also an entrepreneur, turning her talent as a seamstress into a successful small business designing and sewing competitive figure skating costumes. She was smart, resourceful and could create something truly beautiful from nothing. She did everything with dignity, style and grace. Notably, Emmy loved swimming and until her 90's skillfully swam 100 laps of breaststroke daily, like a swan, never getting a drop of water in her hair. She was proud to pass this love of swimming onto her grandson Mack and the unique skill of swimming like a swan onto her granddaughter Madison. Emmy was Lou's side kick for 55 years. The two were inseparable and enjoyed countless road trips together across North America, exploring as much of the Continent as they possibly could. She loved to be chauffeured around by Lou. Emmy and Lou's home away from home in Port Charlotte, Florida brought her great joy, good friends and was the one place on earth she truly relaxed. She missed Lou dearly these last few years, but nothing brought her more joy than bragging about her grandchildren and their accomplishments. Her classic defense accompanied by her sly smirk was always, 'If it's true, it's not bragging'. She was genuine and kind. Emmy's strong work ethic, pursuit of excellence, creativity and comforting German dishes will be greatly missed.Mom I will miss your thoughtful guidance, love and support so much. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com We love and miss you Mom/Oma


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved