Pamela Susan Hesselink
Pamela Hesselink of Freelton passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of Bert Hesselink for 49 years. Mother of Martin (Emma) Hesselink. Grandmother of Sienna, Emily and Dylan of Newmarket. Daughter of the late Lloyd (2008) and Bessie (2017) Anderson. Sister to Mary Ann (Dale 2015) Goslin of Cambridge, John (Linda) Anderson of Rothsay NB, Kevin (Teresa) Anderson of Sarnia and Kirk (Brenda) Anderson of Kitchener. Sister in-law to Ab and Bonnie Hesselink of Elora. Fondly remembered by her nieces/nephews and many friends. To honour Pam's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Association or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
