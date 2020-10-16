1/1
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on October 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife and best friend of Tom for 64 years. Loving mother of Kathryn Stevenson, Jaffray Stevenson (Cindy Toth), and Robert Stevenson (Suzanne). Predeceased by her daughter Jeanne (Rennick Berkeley). Cherished Nana to grandchildren Iain, Liam, Tristan, Avlyn, James, Tamara, Rennick, Alexander, Mary, Foster and Daniel. Great-grandmother to Abigail and Penelope. Lorraine was a 1951 graduate of the St. Joseph's School of Nursing, and later worked as a nurse at Westinghouse and Stelco. She retired to raise her family, and devoted her time and attention to creating wonderful memories. Mom had the ability to make everyone feel special. She delighted in holding large family gatherings at the Point Clark cottage treating us all to her delicious meals and thoughtfulness. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. Mom's caring nature also carried over to her love of animals having had many pets during her lifetime. The family wishes to thank the tireless staff at the Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and compassion in looking after Mom these last several weeks. A private family service will be held at a future date. For those who wish, donations can be made to Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or The Burlington Humane Society. Condolences can be sent www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
