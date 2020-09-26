She's gone to heaven to be with Papa (Bill Petrachek). She taught us how to be strong, how to love, how to be compassionate, and how to make the most out of what you are given in life. She leaves behind beautiful memories with her daughters, Karen (Peter), Lorri (Gary), Samantha (Di), Diana (Rob). She had a special relationship with her grandchildren, Dana (Adam), Danielle (Liam), Huck (Kyle) (Melissa), Cory (Heather) and great-grandchildren Everett, Poppy, and Felix. They will miss her straightforward questions, her sweet and sassy approach to life, and their time spent with her. She leaves behind her sister Vi Waddle, and sister-in-law Shirley Bell. Private service has taken place. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or the charity of your choice
. Family and friends are welcomed to leave a message of condolence at www.friscolanti.com
Sally and her girls forever, mom. XO