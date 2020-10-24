1/
Elaine (Brewer) FERGUSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine Ferguson (Brewer) at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on October 19, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother to Jeffrey (Veronica). Cherished by her granddaughter Molly. Elaine is survived by her siblings Linda (Terry), Sherry (George), Patty (the late Vic), Carolyn (the late Kerry), Teddy, Douglas, Tricia (Terry) and Richard (Debbie) as well as her mother-in-law Marion and brother-in-law Doug (Audrey). Predeceased by her parents Lorraine and Gus (Loretta). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will also be fondly remembered by her special friends Shelley, Tim and Dave. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. If so desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved