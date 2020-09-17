1/1
nee Bringleson Florence Anne COOPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on September 15, 2020 in her 96th year, Florence has reunited with her loving husband Donald (1991). Her family was her greatest joy! Devoted mother to Michael (Michelle), Patricia, and DonnaMarie Traina (Jim). Grandmother to Jodie (Chris), Andrea (Jay), and Carly (Ridge). Great-grandmother to Mackenzie, Callum, and Henry. Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Marjorie Bringleson (nee Obermeyer), siblings Fred (Laura), Bro. Clifford, CR and Kath Mitchell. Fondly remembered by her brothers-in-law Harold (Mary), Ken (Bev), and Art Mitchell as well as many nieces and nephews. Will be greatly missed by lifelong friends Betty Cummer and Everell Law. Florence was a member of St. Ann's Church, Ancaster, since the 1950's. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral mass Friday September 18, 2020 at St. Ann's Church, 11 Wilson Street West, Ancaster at 11:00 a.m. followed by an interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Ancaster. Covid 19 social distancing protocols will be in place. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. You will be in our hearts forever Mom. We love you!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved