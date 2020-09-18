It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Florence MacNevin on September 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved mother of Danny (Margo) and Jeff. Grandmother to four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Gilberte and Henri, sisters Colette and Rolande and brother Paul. Loving eldest sister survived by Rita, Henriette (Julius), Suzanne, Peter (Connie), Arthur (Joyce) and Robert (Sue). In lieu of flowers, acknowledging Florence's love of all animals, a donation to your local animal shelter would be deeply appreciated. Keeping with Florence's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com